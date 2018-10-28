WINNING POINT...After an Alivia Mayfield (right) kill seal the win, the Andrews girls had plenty to celebrate about. Sun, 10/28/2018 - 12:00am Huge win has AHS Fillies flying high going to playoffs Technically, Andrews didn’t need to win their volleyball season finale at Seminole to earn a playoff berth. Easily one of the top four teams in a five-team district -- that had been decided a long...

Sun, 10/28/2018 - 12:00am AHS rounds up Steers in district opener In a district where all four teams earn a playoff berth, the Andrews Mustangs still have a lot to prove. And while it wasn’t all sparklers and fireworks, Andrews did just that, claiming a 42-20...

Sun, 10/28/2018 - 12:00am Chief Appraiser Martin accepts position with Scurry County The Andrews County Appraisal District’s Chief Appraiser will leave the position at the end of the year to assume a similar role with an area county. Jackie Martin, who has served as chief appraiser...

World War II veteran Bill Smartt visited Washington, D.C. with the Permian Basin Honor Flight.

Contributed Photo Sun, 10/28/2018 - 12:00am Andrews loses treasure with the passing of World War II veteran WAR VETERAN The country’s World War II veterans—a special group that endured and overcame many hardships from a bygone period—are becoming fewer as time marches on. One of Andrews’ own, perhaps its...