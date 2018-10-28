NEWS
10-12 Jose Guadalupe Perales-Reyes, 45, (comm) driving while intoxicated 2 time served; 10-12 Daniel Eduardo Quesada-Leroy, 26, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to...
SPORTS
In a district where all four teams earn a playoff berth, the Andrews Mustangs still have a lot to prove. And while it wasn’t all sparklers and fireworks, Andrews did just that, claiming a 42-20 district opening win at Big Spring Friday night. Make...
Columns
The city council on Thursday approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment to address an increasingly reported issue of congregate living arrangements in single-family zoned homes. The amendment would provide the city investigative abilities...
OBITUARIES
Neo Gene Calvert, 18 years old of Andrews, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, in Midland, Texas. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev....