NEWS

10/28/2018 - 12:00am
Jail Log (alleged offenses)-
10-12 Jose Guadalupe Perales-Reyes, 45, (comm) driving while intoxicated 2 time served; 10-12 Daniel Eduardo Quesada-Leroy, 26, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to...
Parents: Store Medicine Properly to Avoid Halloween ‘Candy Confusion’
Freshman All-Region Choir Auditions
Safe Spot Halloween Carnival is Wednesday
Police looking for culprit who hit fire hydrant with large truck
Andrews loses treasure with the passing of World War II veteran

SPORTS

10/28/2018 - 12:00am
AHS rounds up Steers in district opener
In a district where all four teams earn a playoff berth, the Andrews Mustangs still have a lot to prove. And while it wasn’t all sparklers and fireworks, Andrews did just that, claiming a 42-20 district opening win at Big Spring Friday night. Make...
Huge win has AHS Fillies flying high going to playoffs
Defense carries AHS JV to win over Steers
Floyd’s boys beat 4-time state champs
Despite the obvious, lots riding on Andrews & Big Spring football classic
Hanna’s girls take down ‘FS’ to control own path

Columns

10/28/2018 - 12:00am
City council addresses congregate living arrangement concerns
The city council on Thursday approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment to address an increasingly reported issue of congregate living arrangements in single-family zoned homes. The amendment would provide the city investigative abilities...
Cox retires from her CFO role with Permian Regional Medical Center
Andrews County’s unemployment rate impacted by recent oil boom
Early voting for General Election begins Monday morning at JRC
Waste Control Specialists hires community liaison representative
NRC extends the scoping period for EIS

OBITUARIES

10/28/2018 - 12:00am
Neo Gene Calvert
Neo Gene Calvert, 18 years old of Andrews, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, in Midland, Texas. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev....
Joy Lynn Awbrey-Wren
Connie May Loyd
William “Bill” Claude Smartt
Conrada Bejarano
Maria A. Valenzuela